Atlanta leaders provide relief for TSA workers at Hartsfield-Jackson during government shutdown

ATLANTA — TSA workers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport will soon get some relief as they continue working without pay during the ongoing government shutdown.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Congresswoman Nikema Williams have partnered to support thousands of federal employees, including TSA staff who remain on the job as essential workers.

Beginning October 11, TSA employees at the airport will receive free parking during their shifts and meal vouchers, two for full-time workers and one for part-timers.

In addition, several Atlanta concessionaires are stepping in to help by offering discounts and special meals to TSA personnel in recognition of their continued service throughout the shutdown.

The mayor and congresswoman say the goal is to provide some relief and appreciation for the employees keeping airport operations running during this time.

WSB’s Daphne Young contributed to this story