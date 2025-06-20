Atlanta joining national effort to protect seniors from scams

ATLANTA, GA — The US attorney’s office says they are joining in a national effort by working with domestic law enforcement and foreign counterparts every day to hold criminals accountable for scamming seniors both in America and abroad.

Their two-prong approach includes identifying and prosecuting criminals who perpetrate elderly fraud and educating law enforcement partners and the community about preventive measures to avoid frauds and scams.

These schemes cost victims billions of dollars, many times depleting their life savings.

Some of the most common schemes involve romance fraud, lottery fraud, tech support fraud.

Another common scam are the grandparent scams, which involve scammers impersonating a grandchild or relative asking for money.

If you know someone 60 or older who’s been a victim, contact the National Elder Fraud Hotline at 833-FRAUD-11 (833-372-8311).