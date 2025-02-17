Atlanta Inspector General Shannon Manigault resigns

ATLANTA, GA — An ongoing feud between Atlanta Inspector General Shannon Manigault and Mayor Andre Dickens’ administration comes to a head on Monday afternoon.

With blistering remarks, Atlanta Inspector General Shannon Manigault says she’s resigning.

Last May, Manigault during public comment at an Atlanta city council meeting described what she called a “concerted effort” to block misconduct investigations internally by city officials.

She says she and her staff have faced “threats, bullying, intimidation and harassment at the hands of people who have been the subjects of our investigations”.

WSB Radio has received a response from the mayor’s office.

It says in part:

“Ethical government has been one of the mayor’s four pillars since day one. The city will continue advancing policies and practices that reinforce public trust and protect taxpayer resources, while also ensuring all oversight efforts respect the rights of our employees and are conducted with fairness, transparency and accordance to the law.”