Atlanta could see $503 million economic boost from World Cup matches

ATLANTA — Atlanta hosts its first-ever World Cup match Monday as Spain takes on Cabo Verde at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

As the World Cup games begin in Atlanta, analysts are refining their economic impact forecasts. Dr. Jerry Parrish, chief economist with the Metro Atlanta Chamber, said the city should see a positive impact from the games being played here.

“I expect $503.2 million worth of economic impact coming from those folks that come from outside Georgia; that means other states, and other countries, that’s what I limited my study to” Parrish said.

According to the study, out-of-town visitors are expected to spend more than $1,000 each while attending the games. Parrish said the economic impact estimate is based on spending by visitors from outside Georgia.

“People coming in paying for hotels, paying for meals, buying merchandise around the city, and seeing those venues that they may not otherwise see,” Parrish said.

Parrish said Atlanta is no stranger to major events, but believes the World Cup will generate a larger impact because it is an international event.

“And what we love about international visitors is that they stay longer and spend more,” Parrish said.

Atlanta’s first World Cup match is scheduled to begin around noon Monday at a sold-out Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Parrish said his study projects more than $503 million in economic impact during the tournament because of spending by out-of-state and international visitors.

“The more they spend the more economic impact that we get, the more tax revenue we get for the city, the county, and the state of Georgia and we love the folks that come in and visit,” Parrish said.

In addition to tourism spending, Parrish said the matches could attract international companies to Atlanta, creating the potential for longer-term economic impacts.

He also said the final economic impact could be even higher depending on the level of interest in the teams playing in Atlanta.