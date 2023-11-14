Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young, wife Shelby welcome their second child

ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young has a new backcourt duo in his life.

Young and his wife Shelby announced on Monday night that they welcomed their second child. The couple shared photos on social media of Teal Dove Young with her big brother Tydus Young at the hospital.

“Mama brought you into this world! Now Tydus and Dada are gonna forever protect you in this world. Teal Dove Young,” Trae Young wrote on his X account.

Mama brought you into this world !

Now Tydus & Dada are gonna forever protect you in this world🫶🏽

Teal Dove Young💝 pic.twitter.com/KSyxGVaAOB — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) November 13, 2023

Trae and Shelby Young met during their time at the University of Oklahoma, where Trae led the Sooners to the NCAA Men’s Tournament and Shelby cheered at the university.

The couple tied the knot earlier this year with a ceremony in the Bahamas that was widely attended by Young’s Hawks teammates, other NBA players and celebrities.

The Hawks listed Young as questionable for Tuesday night’s game for personal reasons. Now that his daughter has arrived, the Hawks haven’t announced whether or not Young will start in tonight’s first game of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament.

WSB-TV’s Courtney Martinez contributed to this report