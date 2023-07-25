Atlanta golf club to be closed for one year for renovations

ATLANTA — The historic East Lake Golf Club in southeast Atlanta is going to be closed for a year so it can be returned to its glory days.

The aim is to renovate the course to make it more like it was 80 years ago when golf legends Bobby Jones, Alexa Stirling, and others played there.

They plan to develop design features that harken back to the architecture of Donald Ross and the original course.

They’ll remove trees and shift some holes and greens.

The southeast Atlanta course will close after the tour championship with work beginning on August 29 and reopen in time for the championship next year.

The course was first designed in 1904.

It took four years to build and all 18 holes were officially opened in 1908.

The golf course was completely redesigned by Donald Ross in 1913.

In 1959 the club hired an architect to lengthen some holes in preparation for the 1963 Ryder Cup, but the Donald Ross routing remained intact.

Andrew Green of A.H. Green Design has been hired to develop a master plan for the renovation of the golf course and practice facilities.

“East Lake Golf Club is at the heart of golf. Its legacy encompasses all that is great about the game and its history. From fostering Bobby Jones and Alexa Sterling to shaping its neighbors in Atlanta with the vision of Mr. Cousins to hosting the world’s best in the TOUR Championship, the mission of East Lake has always portrayed excellence and purpose. As we strive to further connect the golf experience to the foundation set forth by Donald Ross and protect the course for decades to come, I look forward to working with the membership and leaders of the Club. It is a tremendous honor and I can’t wait to uncover the journey ahead,” Andrew Green said.

