Atlanta floated as possible host for proposed midterm political convention

ATLANTA — President Trump’s suggestion of a midterm political convention is gaining traction, with lawmakers from both parties now weighing the idea, and Georgia Republicans are pitching Atlanta as the host city.

Georgia GOP Chairman Josh McKoon said he has already raised Atlanta as a possible location in conversations with Republican leadership.

“I certainly want it here if it happens,” McKoon said, pointing to the city’s history of major events, strong hotel infrastructure, and busy airport. “We’ve really been and remain at the sort of center of the American political universe.”

While no official plans for a convention have been made, McKoon believes Atlanta is uniquely positioned to host because political conventions are typically planned years in advance.

Democrats are also considering the idea. A party spokesman said a midterm convention could be an opportunity to showcase candidates up and down the ballot.

Atlanta has never hosted a Republican convention but did welcome Democrats in 1988, when Michael Dukakis was the party’s presidential nominee.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has also signaled support for Trump’s proposal, referring to it as “a done deal.”

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story