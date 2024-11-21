Local

Atlanta FBI office creates guide on what to do in the event of a suspected hate crime

By Steve Summers
FBI Atlanta Office Hate Crime Guide (FBI Atlanta Office)
By Steve Summers

ATLANTA, GA — The Atlanta branch of the FBI is hoping to take their hate crime response guide nationwide with the goal of catching offenders more quickly.

The branch’s Civil Rights Squad created a color-coded chart that breaks down hate crimes by how they are carried out.

Hate crime categories include phone, internet, handwritten, verbal, and physical.

The guide also lists action steps for each category such as “don’t delete the email“, ”don’t throw away a piece of paper", and “keep a phone voicemail”.

FBI Supervisor Special Agent Keith Kabrhel says it’s all about getting past the emotion of the moment and helping authorities gather evidence.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!