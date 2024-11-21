Atlanta FBI office creates guide on what to do in the event of a suspected hate crime

ATLANTA, GA — The Atlanta branch of the FBI is hoping to take their hate crime response guide nationwide with the goal of catching offenders more quickly.

The branch’s Civil Rights Squad created a color-coded chart that breaks down hate crimes by how they are carried out.

Hate crime categories include phone, internet, handwritten, verbal, and physical.

The guide also lists action steps for each category such as “don’t delete the email“, ”don’t throw away a piece of paper", and “keep a phone voicemail”.

FBI Supervisor Special Agent Keith Kabrhel says it’s all about getting past the emotion of the moment and helping authorities gather evidence.