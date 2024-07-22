Atlanta Falcons set to open training camp ahead of 2024 NFL season

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons are set to open training camp this week as they continue preparing for the 2024 NFL season.

Falcons team officials recently released the schedule for training camp, including practices open to the public.

Due to construction at IBM Performance Field in the team training facility in Flowery Branch, the team will host fans at two offsite locations for two open practices including at Seckinger High School in Buford and the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Falcons officials announced.

Here is the Falcons 2024 training camp schedule:

July 25 at 9:30 a.m.

July 26 – 9:30 a.m.

July 27 – 6 p.m. at Seckinger High School

July 28 – 9:30 a.m.

July 30 – 9:30 a.m.

July 31 – 9:30 a.m.

Aug. 2 – 6 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 5 – 9:30 a.m.

Aug. 6 – 10 a.m. | Joint Practices at Miami Dolphins

Aug. 7 – 10 a.m. | Joint Practices at Miami Dolphins

Aug. 9 – 7 p.m. | Preseason Game No. 1 at Miami Dolphins

Aug. 12 – 9:30 a.m.

Aug. 14 – 9:30 a.m.

Aug. 15 – 9:30 a.m.

Aug. 17 – 12 p.m. | Preseason Game No. 2 at Baltimore Ravens

Aug. 19 – 1:15 p.m.

Aug. 21 – 1:15 p.m.

Aug. 19 – 1:15 p.m.

Aug. 21 – 1:15 p.m.

Aug. 23 – 7 p.m. | Preseason Game No. 3 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Aug. 28 – 1:15 p.m.

The team will practice at Seckinger High School located at 3655 Sardis Church Rd. from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 27. The event is free and is first come, first served, according to officials.

The team will practice inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday, Aug. 2 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. “Tickets are $5 with proceeds benefitting support of medical programs and treatment services at Emory Healthcare,” according to the site.

The Falcons finished third in the NFC South with a 7-10 record for the third consecutive season. Former Falcons head coach Arthur Smith was fired after a 21-30 record during his three-year tenure. The team hired Raheem Morris as the new head coach and signed veteran quarterback Kurt Cousins in the 2024 offseason.

The Falcons are not among favorites to win the NFC South or clinch a playoff berth in 2024. Though, some experts believe they will make improvements. The Falcons selected quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, despite signing Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal.

For more information on parking, where to buy merchandise and jerseys, what items are allowed to bring and the updated roster of the team, click here.