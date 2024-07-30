Local

Atlanta Falcons sell out season tickets for 2024 season

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Minnesota Vikings v Atlanta Falcons ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 05: Atlanta Falcons fans cheer before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons have sold out of season tickets ahead of the 2024 season.

Team officials said this has been the highest season-ticket renewal rate in almost 20 years. Additionally, the team said it has fully sold out season-long suites and loge boxes.

The Falcons enter this season with high expectations after signing four-time Pro-Bowler Kirk Cousins to a lucrative contract to be their starting quarterback. However, they’re not a favorite to win their division or even make the playoffs. Cousins is coming off a torn Achilles he suffered during the 2023 season with the Minnesota Vikings.

The organization also inked a deal with Raheem Morris to be its next head coach, replacing Arthur Smith. During his three-year tenure as Falcons head coach, Smith had a combined 21-30 record.

“We’ve listened to our fans, implemented their feedback and invested in creating a world-class fan experience,” Falcons president Greg Beadles said in a statement. “It has been an exciting offseason for the team under the leadership of Head Coach Raheem Morris and General Manager Terry Fontenot. It is evident there is a lot of great energy heading into the season, and our fans and players are ready to go.”

Several premier opponents, including the reigning Champion Kansas City Chiefs and the always-popular, Dallas Cowboys will play against the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season,

Atlanta opens its season on Sept. 8 at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers.


