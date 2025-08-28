Atlanta Dream wiping out millions in debt for metro Atlanta families

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Dream is honoring the legacy of the late Dr. Martin Luther King on the 62nd anniversary of his famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

The team announced they are wiping out $10 million in debt for more than 3,500 metro Atlanta families.

“One of the things we think is incredibly important is we believe the sport is a catalyst for social change,” Atlanta Dream CEO and President Morgan Shaw Parker said. “We really lean into the community that serves us.”

Parker said on CBS the families have debts that range from $500 to $80,000 wiped based on their need.