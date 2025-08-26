Local

Atlanta Dogwood Festival is in danger of closing down

By WSB Radio News Staff
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Dogwood Festival is in danger of having to shut down due to rising costs and lack of funding.

Executive Director of the Atlanta Dogwood Festival Brain Hill says they need to raise $250k by November first to cover the 25% budget shortfall.

There’s an urgent call now for individual and corporate support to save the city’s longest running fine arts festival.

This coming April would be the 90th year for the Atlanta Dogwood Festival.

As of now, the festival is set for April 10-12 at Piedmont Park.

