Atlanta could see hottest day of the year today. Braves doing their part to help you beat the heat

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Summer’s grip on Atlanta could peak Thursday as WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards is forecasting a high of 96 degrees.

That would tie the hottest temperature of the year which occurred on July 1. A few areas in the city could be slightly hotter, with a heat index between 100 to 105 degrees.

If you’re heading to Truist Park Thursday afternoon for the final game of the Braves’ series with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the team said they will have coolers with water bottles spread throughout Truist Park.

Water will be available at the Left Field Gate, Chop House Gate, Right Field Gate, First Base Gate, Third Base Gate, Sandlot, Guest Services 218, Terrace Gardens, Guest Services 314, Breakroom 344, Jim Beam Lounge, Chippers Corner and Nursing Lounge.

There will also be ice water and cups at the first base and third base premium lobbies on the lower level, Wahlburgers for Plaza Access and the Delta Wing outside third base gate.

Fans are allowed to bring a sealed plastic bottle of water. One bag of food and one bottle of water per ticket will be permitted. Umbrellas are allowed as long as they don’t block other fans’ view of the game, according to the Truist Park guidelines.

First pitch is scheduled for 12:20 p.m. as the Braves look to snap a four-game losing skid.

Heat Safety Tips

It’s important to mind heat safety rules this afternoon, especially if you’re walking for long periods of time into and out of the stadium.

Be sure to hydrate often, wear loose clothing, and try to stay in the shade. Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke -- heat stroke is a life-threatening situation that can cause death or permanent disability of not treated immediately.

