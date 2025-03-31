Atlanta community leader writes uplifting book to celebrate Women’s History Month

ATLANTA — Prominent Atlanta community advocate, philanthropist and entrepreneur hopes to uplift other women with her new book in celebration of Women’s History Month.

Bonita Smith says the journey to releasing her book “Dear White Woman, Dear Black Woman” began after the murder of George Floyd which sparked worldwide protests and a national movement for justice in 2020.

“I started this journey after the brutal murder of George Floyd, which was a defining moment—one that shook the world and left me grappling with deep anger and frustration,” she said. “I have always believed in the transformative power of love, and while anger is a natural response to pain, I refused to let it consume me. I shared this vision with four extraordinary women, and together, we embarked on a journey to create a space for healing through raw, honest storytelling.”

She said she wished to use her frustration and anger and channel her emotions in a positive, creative, and powerful way in hopes of inspiring others.

“Dear White Woman, Dear Black Woman” is described by Smith as a “tapestry of raw, courageous, and deeply personal letters exchanged between Black and White women that reach into the deepest corners of the soul, where pain and privilege, misunderstanding and frustration, love and longing all reside.”

She said it is more than just a book.

“The messaging I want people to learn from “Dear White Woman, Dear Black Woman” is that healing on a personal, societal, and national level requires truth, vulnerability, and action,” Smith said. “It’s not enough to simply acknowledge the divisions that exist; we must be willing to confront them head-on with honesty, empathy, and intentionality.”

Smith currently serves as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) at the King Center alongside Dr. Bernice A. King and a dedicated team of visionary leaders.

“As the COO, I view my role as an accountability partner to our team, ensuring that we stay true to our mission and vision as we serve our global community with nonviolent strategies, tools, and education to transform hearts, minds, and cultures,” she said. “In our commitment to this transformative path, we proudly offer a range of programs that reflect and embody this profound ethos.”

Among the programs offered at the King Center is Nonviolence365, a comprehensive, year-round training initiative designed to immerse individuals in the principles, practices, and profound power of nonviolence.

“Whether through my work at The King Center, the words I speak, or the messages I pen in books, I find fulfillment in planting seeds that nurture growth, inspire change, and contribute to the greater good,” Smith said.

The Arkansas native credits mother, her teachers, coaches and her community as among her biggest early inspirations.

“Beyond my home and school, my entire community served as a guiding light,” Smith said. “My mother, a woman of boundless kindness, opened her doors to everyone, never knowing a stranger—only future friends and extended family. She instilled in me the values of compassion, service, and community. Equally influential were my brilliant African American teachers, whose dedication and intellect not only shaped my education but also instilled in me a profound sense of purpose.”

Smith says Women’s History Month is very significant and she hopes the women trailblazers around the world are celebrated more throughout the year.

“To me, Women’s History Month represents an opportunity to celebrate and honor the extraordinary contributions of women from all walks of life those whose voices have been heard and those whose legacies have been overlooked,” she said. “Women’s History Month serves not only as a tribute to what women have accomplished but as a reminder of the ongoing fight for the freedom, peace and justice.”

Smith says she is inspired by her faith in God, her family, and her community.

“My inspiration is intricately woven with my deep sense of purpose, rooted in a firm belief in the goodness of humanity and my Faith in God. My faith guides every aspect of my life. It is because of my faith that I actively seek out the good in others and believe in the transformative power of love to heal and elevate.”

