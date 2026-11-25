ATLANTA — Atlanta city leaders, organizations and volunteers joined Atlanta icon T.I., and Harris Community Works on Tuesday for the 21st annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church, helping provide Thanksgiving food and holiday essentials to more than 2,000 families.

Atlanta Councilwoman Andrea L. Boone, Mayor Andre Dickens, the Harris and Morgan families, community organizations and volunteers joined forces to continue a Thanksgiving tradition that has served Atlanta families for more than two decades.

T.I. thanked his family, the community members, volunteers and partners who came together to support the annual giveaway.

“Thank y’all so much again for the community coming out and our partners who joined forces with us. Thank you for my beautiful wife, my family,” T.I. said. “As my mother just mentioned, it’s been 21 years since her brothers got the vision.”

Raquia Battle Wesley said the Thanksgiving giveaway holds special meaning for her family because of their longstanding roots in the neighborhood.

“It means a lot to us. We grew up in this neighborhood, from my mom to my grandparents. It goes way back, it gives us the opportunity to want to just give back to people,” Battle Wesley said. “My uncles started it off with just $200. It’s grown to this big event now,” she said.

Families received Thanksgiving staples including turkeys, hams, eggs, butter, milk, dressing, bread and other items.

Boone said the giveaway was especially important as many Atlanta residents continue to face financial challenges during the holiday season.

“Many of our residents are having a hard time right now. We wanted to put something on the table for each and every family that was in our room,” Boone said. “This is all about giving back.”

Approximately 1.7 million residents are experiencing food insecurity, according to the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

T.I., who has always been outspoken about giving back to his community, thanked Jackson Memorial Baptist Church for providing the space for the giveaway and Grand Hustle for helping put the giveaway together.

“Thank you to our phenomenal mayor for always being here and locking arms so we can move as a unit, as a city, as a community together,” T.I. said.

Boone said nearly 2,700 families were served, with more than 23 organizations helping deliver food to residents.

“We have grandparents that signed up in June that are raising their grandchildren,” Boone said. “So this is all about fighting for the families in Southwest and Northwest Atlanta.”

Boone also recognized volunteers and organizations from across the city, including Jackson Memorial Baptist Church, the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, and Atlanta Police Department among others.

Atlanta community comes together for 21st annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive (Marcel and Melvin Middleton - The Trublud Agency)

Atlanta community comes together for 21st annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive (Marcel and Melvin Middleton - The Trublud Agency)

Battle Wesley said the food provided to families can help ease some of the financial pressure during the holidays.

“They basically have a full meal that they can feed their family without having to come out of their pockets,” she said. “We know we have Christmas coming up after that. So that’ll give them enough room to kind of feed their families on Christmas.”

She also recognized volunteers from Atlanta city departments, including transportation, watershed, the mayor’s office and public works, as well as community organizations and sponsors such as Humana and Publix.

Messiah said it was meaningful to see the annual giveaway continue to grow.

“It’s definitely cool to see it get bigger every year. 100% with sponsors and volunteers, like you’re saying, and friends and family. You know, it’s real cool. It just gets bigger every year,” he said.

Atlanta community comes together for 21st annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive (Marcel and Melvin Middleton - The Trublud Agency)

The turkey drive was a collaborative effort by Harris Community Works, the Morgan and Harris families, Norfolk Southern, Humana, Mayor Dickens, the Atlanta Community Food Bank, and several other organizations.

Last week, T.I. was nominated for two Grammy Awards for Best Rap Performance and and Best Rap Song for his hit record ‘Let Em’ Know off of his final album “Kill the King” released this year.

T.I. also reflected on the personal meaning of giving back and helping others.

“The glory goes to God. I’m just an instrument. I’m just here doing what God put me here on Earth to do,” he said. “I feel like I’m living out my purpose, and part of that is helping others to be able to live out theirs. With love and respect, happy holidays.”