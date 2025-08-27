Local

Atlanta city hall adds lights to celebrate holidays, special events

By WSB Radio News Staff
Atlanta City Hall lights (City of Atlanta Government)
ATLANTA — It may not be the Empire State Building, but the Atlanta City Hall is taking a page from New York’s famous skyscraper—adding new lights to celebrate holidays and special events.

In a video message, Atlanta city spokesperson Chris Davis said the building will use colorful lighting to show support for causes and mark occasions.

“It’s a really, really historic facility here that we wanted to kind of take advantage of,” Davis said.

City officials say the new display is energy-efficient. You’ll see the lights shine for Christmas, July 4th, and other big holidays throughout the year.

