Atlanta City Councilmember calls for MARTA to outline safety protocols after recent incidents

ATLANTA — Atlanta City Councilmember Marci Collier Overstreet says she plans to introduce legislation Monday calling on MARTA to provide detailed safety protocols for its transit stations.

“The transportation committee feels that it is important that our residents feel comfortable and confident in their safety when they’re riding MARTA,” Overstreet said.

She noted that MARTA addressed last month’s escalator malfunction at Vine City Station, which injured several concert goers after a Beyoncé show. But she added that recent assaults on two police officers highlight broader safety concerns.

“However, we’ve since had a couple other incidents where officers have been assaulted,” Overstreet said. “At this point we really do need that safety plan and protocols.”

MARTA insists it has already shared its enhanced safety plan with city leaders and says it is scheduled to go before the council next month.