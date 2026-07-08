Atlanta City Council approves temporary moratorium on new self-storage facilities

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council has unanimously approved a temporary moratorium on new self-storage facilities.

The 180-day moratorium echoes a recent executive order from Mayor Andre Dickens and addresses concerns about new self-storage developments being built near residential areas.

City leaders said the concern is that the facilities offer few jobs, generate considerable truck and other vehicle traffic, and discourage other commercial and retail development.

The pause will allow city leaders to consider new land-use regulations for “more vibrant commercial corridors, more walkable neighborhoods, and more affordable housing.”

Both Mayor Dickens and members of the City Council said they are not opposed to self-storage facilities but want to be more thoughtful about where and how they are developed.

The moratorium will remain in effect until at least early October.

Rockdale County recently extended a similar measure that was initially put in place in January.

According to an industry trade publication, the metro Atlanta area led the nation in self-storage development last year, adding more than 2 million square feet of storage facilities.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.