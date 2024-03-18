Atlanta business owners weigh in on TikTok controversy set to head to the Senate

ATLANTA — Metro entrepreneurs and business owners who use TikTok to make money are reacting to a bill steps away from banning use of the app in the U.S. if China does not sell it.

The White House is urging Senators to pass the bill on to the President’s desk for signature into law.

“I’m scared to death,” said Glennda Baker.

Baker is a metro realtor who said her TikTok videos are responsible for 30 percent of her business.

“I’ve made over a million dollars just from TikTok,” said Baker.

She said if Congress imposed a ban, her and her associates’ income would take a big hit.

However, Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter said it could be worth it for national security. He co-sponsors the bill and said he is sat through ByteDance CEO briefs and briefs from FBI and Department of Justice insiders.

“They’ve got everything on your phone if you’ve got their app,” said Rep. Carter. “I was convinced we need to do something about this. I was convinced that TikTok was a bad actor, and they are a bad actor.”

When asked what he would say to Georgia voters who use the app for business Carter said, “there will be other apps to fill in the gasps. This will not be a void.”

“Am I afraid someone is going to steal my data? You have already got it!” argued Baker.

Baker said it is her access to her followers’ data she is worried about now.

“It is critical to get your followers’ contact information,” said Baker. “Get their e-mail address because tomorrow TikTok may not be there. And if it is not, how would you get in touch with people who followed you, the people who are interested in what you have to offer?”

WSB-TV’s Courtney Francisco contributed to this story.