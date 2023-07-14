Local

Atlanta Braves’ Michael Harris II makes surprise visit to Children’s Healthcare

Michael Harris II with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

ATLANTA — One Atlanta Braves player is hitting a home run on and off the field.

On Wednesday, Atlanta Braves Michael Harris II stopped by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston to surprise patients through the hospital.

The 2022 National League Rookie of the Year also gave patients autographed merchandise.

Harris visited the Cardiac, PICU and Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorder Center floors to learn more about the hospital’s dedication to patient care.

Patients and their families also got to hang out and chat with Harris at the Seacrest Studios.

