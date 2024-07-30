Atlanta Braves games resume airing on Bally Sports for Xfinity customers this week

ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves games are returning to Xfinity this week.

After a three-month blackout due to a contract dispute between the owners of the Xfinity cable service and Bally Sports, the channel that airs the Braves, games will begin airing again this Thursday, Aug. 1.

“We appreciate Diamond Sports working with us to reach a solution that returns the Bally Sports RSNs to our Ultimate TV customers in a way that reflects the changing video marketplace for local sports,” Greg Rigdon, president of content acquisition for Comcast, said in a statement to the Associated Press. “We look forward to making these networks available on August 1, so customers can enjoy watching their favorite teams again.”

Not only were Braves fans deprived of the ability to see their games on Xfinity, but other teams affected by the blackout were the Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays, Detroit Tigers, Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins, Kansas City Royals, St. Louis Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds, Milwaukee Brewers, Texas Rangers, and Los Angeles Angels.

Xfinity Ultimate TV package customers can also stream Bally’s content on the Bally Sports app.

The blackout of the Bally Sports networks began May 1 when Comcast and Diamond Sports failed to reach a contract agreement.