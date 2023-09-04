Atlanta Black Pride weekend draws thousands to Piedmont Park

ATLANTA — Thousands packed Piedmont Park to celebrate their pride for Atlanta Black Pride over the holiday weekend.

It’s a chance for those in the community to come together and support each other.

“We are here to celebrate Pride. And not just any pride, but Black pride specifically, because a lot of times we don’t talk about the intersection of race, and sexuality. So positive impact health centers. We are here to provide quality care for everybody,” Alphonso Mills said.

Black Pride in Atlanta is a time to get information, learn about new advancements in HIV and AIDS treatments and spend time with others without judgement in the LGBTQ community.

“We recognize that it’s not just about addressing sexuality, but we have to incorporate the whole person. And we absolutely do that with our care. So we offer HIV testing, we have prep services, we’re about to open a dental clinic, we have our emotional wellness and recovery,” Mills said.

Black Pride is held every Labor Day weekend and has grown into one of the largest celebrations to include health and wellness and entertainment for the LGBTQ community.

“People need to feel like people and once people feel like people, then they can make better choices and put themselves in better situations and take care of themselves better,” Telana Minnea said.

“So that’s what we want. We want everybody in Atlanta, especially if you are black. We want you to love yourself, take care of yourself.”

A portion of proceeds from the weekend’s Black Pride events will benefit homeless LGBTQ youth and those infected and affected with HIV and AIDS via the Vision Community Foundation.

