Atlanta Beltline launches first autonomous shuttle service

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Beltline has launched ATL Spoke, a new autonomous shuttle pilot program that connects southwest Atlanta transit hubs with the Beltline corridor.

Atlanta Beltline Vice President of Transit Innovation Joe Iacobucci said each shuttle will include an onboard attendant.

“We also have a remote operation center as well,” Iacobucci said. “We have multiple layers of safety and security where everyone should feel safe and comfortable on the vehicle.”

The year-long pilot offers free rides between the West End MARTA Station and the Lee + White district along the Westside Trail.

Iacobucci said the pilot is designed to help shape future transit options.

“Everything we learn from this pilot project will inform how innovative first-and-last-mile service can complement the full range of transit options we’re building along the Beltline corridor,” Iacobucci said.

Service will run operate days a week from noon to 10 p.m., with shuttles arriving every 12 to 15 minutes, according to officials. Officials said all four vehicles in the fleet are ADA accessible and carry up to 12 passengers.

ATL Spoke marks the first time the Karsan Autonomous e-JEST vehicle has been used for public transit in the United States, according to officials.

“Atlanta is a forward-thinking community and a great place for this pilot project. It’s an important step in demonstrating what autonomous transit can look like at scale for cities across the country and world,” said Clayton Tino, president and chief operating officer of Beep.

Officials said the program is designed to improve “last-mile” transit connections between rail, bus and nearby destinations.

Phase two will expand service to the Atlanta University Center in time for the fall semester.

Officials said they will collect ridership data and community feedback during the 12-month pilot to evaluate performance and future expansion.

Atlanta BeltLine launches ATL Spoke autonomous shuttle pilot (Erin Sintos)