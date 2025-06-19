Atlanta Beltline board approves record $242 million budget to accelerate completion

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Beltline is getting a major financial boost as its board approves a record $242 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The funding aims to push the transformative 22-mile trail closer to completion with major progress expected ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“This time next year we’ll have 85% of the Beltline completed,” said Clyde Higgs, President and CEO of Atlanta Beltline, Inc. “You literally will be able to ride a bike from Piedmont Park all the way over into the Westside Trail of the Beltline directly into Mercedes-Benz Stadium.”

The new budget, the largest ever approved by the Beltline board, outlines a five-year plan to complete the full trail loop. Higgs says the funding will support construction and connectivity efforts across the city.

Of the approved amount, $40 million will be allocated specifically toward affordable housing, a key component of the Beltline’s broader mission to support equitable development in the region.

The Beltline uses former rail corridors to create new spaces for walking, biking, and recreation.