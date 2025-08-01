Atlanta-based houseware company’s stock drops after cutting its earning forecast

ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta-based houseware giant Newell Brands Inc. has seen its shares drop Friday by more than 17% at one point, after cutting its normalized earnings per share forecast for the full year.

The lowered guidance from the parent company of popular brands such as Rubbermaid, Mister Coffee, Yankee Candle, and Paper Mate, shows a softer core sales outlook in the third quarter as well as some impact from tariffs.

Newell Brands Inc. second quarter core sales also missed Wall Street expectations.