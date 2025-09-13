Atlanta-based Delta suspends employees who made comments about Charlie Kirk’s murder

ATLANTA — Several Delta Air Lines employees were suspended because of comments they made on social media about the murder of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk.

CEO Ed Bastian released a message across the Atlanta-based company on Friday saying he was aware of comments on social media that were made by several employees.

Bastian said the comments “went well beyond healthy, respectful debate.

“Whether we’re in uniform and on the clock, online or out in public, our colleagues, customers and communities expect us to reflect Delta’s values - integrity, care and servant leadership,” Bastian wrote in the memo.

It is unclear what the comments said or how many employees were suspended.

Kirk was shot and killed during an event for his nonprofit, Turning Point USA, on the campus of Utah Valley University on Wednesday afternoon.