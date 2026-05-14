Atlanta-based CDC monitoring continues after cruise ship hantavirus outbreak

ATLANTA — The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it has activated its emergency response following a hantavirus outbreak linked to a cruise ship.

CDC officials say more than 100 staff members are actively working on the response and monitoring passengers who may have been exposed.

“The CDC activated our emergency response in Atlanta immediately and has more than 100 staff actively working on this response,” CDC Dr. David Fitter said.

Fitter says the CDC is continuing to work with state and local health departments as officials monitor passengers connected to the outbreak.

“It’s been swift action across federal, state, and local public health; the systems and partnerships that we’ve built exist precisely for situations like this,” Fitter said.

According to the CDC, four people in Georgia are currently being monitored, including two at Emory and two at home. Officials say all four have tested negative for hantavirus so far.

Health officials say the incubation period is 42 days, and monitoring is expected to continue through the middle of June.

“At this moment I want to emphasize that the risk to the general public is low,” Fitter said.

“To the American public, please know we are here to protect your health. Based on current information, risk to the general population remains low,” he added.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.