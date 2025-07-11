Atlanta attorney, mother among victims of deadly Texas floods

ATLANTA, Ga. — An Atlanta law firm has confirmed an attorney and her mother are among the victims of deadly flash floods in Texas last weekend.

Huff Powell Bailey says Josephine Hardin, and her mother Alyson were in Texas visiting family for the Fourth of July weekend and died in the flash flooding in the early morning hours of Friday.

The law firm released a statement saying:

“Josephine was a beloved member of our firm. She spent her summer with HPB in 2022 and then joined the firm as an associate in 2023 after graduating with Honors from Emory University School of Law, where she served as the Editor in Chief of the Emory International Law Review and was designated a David Bederman Fellow of International Law. Josephine graduated magna cum laude from the University of the South, Sewanee in 2019 with a B.A. in Environmental Sustainability.

Josephine was a strong believer in giving back to the community and served as a regular volunteer with the Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation, becoming the firm’s AVLF liaison in 2024. Josephine also volunteered with the Atlanta Community Food Bank and with the Georgia Society of Healthcare Risk Managers. Josephine was a natural leader, and many deep and meaningful friendships were formed during her time here. She was smart and beautifully quirky. She made us laugh out loud, come together, and think deeply about the needs of others.

In the coming days and weeks, the firm will observe a period of mourning to honor Josephine’s memory and her impactful contributions to this firm, our clients, and the Atlanta legal community."