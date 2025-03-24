Atlanta Allergy and Asthma offers tips as pollen count reaches new high in 2025

ATLANTA — If you’re not feeling well on Monday, experts say it could be due to allergies.
The metro Atlanta area has seen a new year high pollen count of 3,028 due to oak, sweet gum, hackberry, pine, and birch, according to Atlanta Allergy and Asthma officials.
“Many people have both indoor and outdoor allergies. Your allergists will take a thorough medical and symptom history, perform a physical exam, and suggest appropriate testing,” according to Atlanta Allergy and Asthma officials.
Identifying and treating allergies allows you to breathe easier, improve sleep quality, reduce asthma, and decrease potential sinus issues, Atlanta Allergy and Asthma officials say.
If you experience worse symptoms while indoors, you could potentially be allergic to dust mites, pet dander or cockroaches.
Here are some helpful tips from Atlanta Allergy & Asthma on high pollen days:
- Keep your car and house windows closed; run the air conditioner (recycled setting) instead.
- Change or clean your air filters regularly.
- Shower before going to bed or when you get home. Pollen can settle into your hair and onto your clothes and skin, so a shower will keep you from breathing in pollen all night.
- Wear sunglasses/glasses to keep pollen out of your eyes.
- Remove shoes upon entering your home.
- Wash off indoor pets’ paws and wipe down their fur with a damp cloth or towel if they’ve been outdoors. Pets can easily track pollen into your home, leaving it on your carpets and furniture.
- Pollen levels tend to be lowest between 4 am and noon. Adjust outdoor activities accordingly.
- If you have outdoor plans, take your allergy medication before going out. Don’t wait until you have symptoms.