Local

Atlanta airport checkpoint reopens after water leak causes ceiling collapse

By WSB Radio News Staff
water leak at gate T11 ATL airport
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — The lower North checkpoint at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has reopened following a water leak that caused part of the ceiling to collapse near Gate T-11.

Passenger cell phone video shared on social media Monday showed brown water pouring from the ceiling in the affected area.

Airport officials say crews have since cleaned and sanitized the space, and an investigation is underway to determine the source of the leak.

Despite the incident, airport operations and passenger screening were not affected.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!