Atlanta airport checkpoint reopens after water leak causes ceiling collapse

ATLANTA — The lower North checkpoint at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has reopened following a water leak that caused part of the ceiling to collapse near Gate T-11.

Passenger cell phone video shared on social media Monday showed brown water pouring from the ceiling in the affected area.

Airport officials say crews have since cleaned and sanitized the space, and an investigation is underway to determine the source of the leak.

Despite the incident, airport operations and passenger screening were not affected.