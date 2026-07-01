Atlanta adds a final FIFA festival day with music and World Cup watch party

ATLANTA — The success of Atlanta’s FIFA Fan Festival is leading to one more day of World Cup celebrations.

City leaders announced a free “Celebration of Sound and Soccer” will take place at Piedmont Park on Sunday, July 19, to close out the tournament.

The event will feature a live screening of the FIFA World Cup final taking place in New Jersey, along with musical performances, including a full set by Atlanta rapper Ludacris.

Several other match-day experiences will also take place throughout the city that day.

Atlanta has welcomed hundreds of thousands of fans during the World Cup, with outdoor viewing areas, food, music and community celebrations taking place from South Downtown to Underground Atlanta.

City officials said the additional festival day was added after tens of thousands of soccer fans packed downtown Atlanta for World Cup festivities.