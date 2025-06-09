Asian needle ant known as ‘medical pests’ is spreading across Georgia, experts warn

ATLANTA — Asian needle ants are spreading through many areas of the United States, including in Georgia, experts warn.

According to a recent research by the University of Georgia, the Asian needle ant is considered “a medical pest.” The Asian needle ant has a sting that could potentially result in a life-threatening allergic reaction called, “anaphylaxis.”

“This particular ant ramps up because it stings, and so it’s not just a nuisance,” according to Dan Suiter, Orkin Distinguished Professor at UGA. “So, when the pest control industry typically gets a call from somebody, it’s a sugar ant that came in overnight. They’re feeding on the dog food or whatever, and you know, you do something to get rid of the ants – or they’re feeding on the coke can or whatever."

According to Suiter, the Asian needle ant was originally discovered in Decatur in the 1930’s and spread across the country.

“Perhaps the most troubling characteristic of Asian needle ants is their sting,” the United States Department of Agriculture said. “While they are not terribly aggressive, like the more familiar red imported fire ants, their stings are painful, often affecting different people in different ways.”

They are known to be around old pristine hardwood habitats, big oak trees, leaf litters and firewood piles near houses, Georgia experts say. They are also found under rocks, stones and areas high in moisture.