Arrest warrant issued for Cobb County principal accused of shoving student during to ICE protest (WSBRadio)

COBB COUNTY, GA — A Cobb County parent obtained an arrest warrant for a high school principal following an incident connected to an ICE-related protest at the school, according to court records and the parent’s attorney.

Suri Chadha Jimenez, who is also a defense attorney, said he sought the warrant after his son was allegedly grabbed and shoved by Campbell High School Principal Paul Gillihan during the incident.

Jimenez says he went to a judge after learning of the alleged confrontation. A warrant was later issued for Gillihan’s arrest, Jimenez said.

A Cobb County School District spokesperson released the following statement:

“We are disappointed by the Magistrate Court’s decision, particularly as the walkouts were encouraged by outside political groups and politicians during the school day, creating a tense situation that required Principal Gillihan to act quickly to maintain student safety and order. We stand firmly behind Principal Gillihan, as do hundreds of Campbell students, parents, and staff, and believe the facts will ultimately show he acted appropriately while carrying out his responsibilities.”

The school district has not released additional details about the incident, and the circumstances surrounding the protest were not immediately clear.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.