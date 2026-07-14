Arrest made in nearly 30-year-old metro Atlanta cold case murder

ATLANTA — A suspect has been arrested in a nearly 30-year-old Atlanta cold case murder.

Police said 61-year-old Janarra Sherrer has been charged with murder in the death of 29-year-old Bridgett Lockhart.

Investigators said Lockhart was found dead at a home on Oakcliff Court on July 31, 1999. Police believe the killing was domestic-related.

Sherrer turned himself in to the Fulton County Jail and remains there without bond. Police said he is a convicted felon with an extensive criminal record.

The arrest comes just weeks after Atlanta police and Lockhart’s daughter, Elandra Loyal, asked the public for help solving the case.

“I was only five years old when my mother was taken from me and at that age you don’t fully understand what has happened,” Loyal said.

Loyal, who is now a DeKalb County police officer, said the search for answers has been difficult.

“I am a police officer and it’s a different feeling when you can help others, but when you can’t get the answers for yourself it really hurts.”

She also said she remembers little about her mother because of how young she was.

“I don’t remember much about her honestly, I was so young. I can only go based off of stories of what other people have told me, the most I get is you look exactly like her.”

“My mother deserves justice. Our family deserves answers.”

Atlanta police have not released Lockhart’s cause of death. Before the arrest, investigators said they were searching for a man they believed was Lockhart’s boyfriend at the time of her death.

WSB Radio’s Keith Cromwell contributed to this story.