Arrest made in killing of pregnant Decatur woman and unborn baby

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A suspect is in custody in connection with the shooting death of a pregnant Decatur woman and her unborn child.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, deputies arrested 26-year-old Devin Anthony on Tuesday evening at a home in Riverdale.

Anthony is charged in the deaths of 23-year-old Shakiya Pridgen and her unborn baby. Authorities say he faces several felony charges, including malice murder and feticide.

Investigators say Pridgen was inside her apartment on Pepper Tree Court in Decatur when gunfire came through the windows and struck her.

Pridgen was taken to a hospital, where she and her unborn child died.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says Anthony is being held without bond at the DeKalb County Jail.

Pridgen’s family believes she was targeted in the shooting.

Authorities have not released a motive. The investigation remains ongoing.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.