Pregnant woman, unborn child killed in DeKalb County shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A pregnant woman and her unborn child have died after a shooting early Tuesday morning in DeKalb County.

According to DeKalb County police, officers responded around 5:15 a.m. to a report of a person shot in the 3300 block of Peppertree Circle at the Woods at Peppertree Apartments.

When officers arrived, they found a pregnant woman who had been shot multiple times.

Police said the woman was taken to a hospital, where she and her unborn child later died from their injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicates the gunfire came from outside the residence.

Police said no one else was injured.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip through the DeKalb County Police Department app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.