Arrest made after adult toy thrown on court during the Atlanta Dream game

ATLANTA — An arrest has been made after a sex toy was thrown onto the court during the Atlanta Dream’s game against Golden State Tuesday July 29, officials confirmed.

The incident occurred late in the game and briefly disrupted play. While the name of the individual arrested and the charges they are facing have not been released, the WNBA has a clear policy regarding fan conduct. League officials say any fan who intentionally throws an object onto the court faces a one-year ban from attending games.

This was one of two recent incidents involving sex toys at WNBA games. A similar disruption was reported during a game in Chicago.

The investigation remains ongoing.