Armed man shot, killed by police outside Four Seasons Hotel in Atlanta

ATLANTA — An armed man was shot and killed by Atlanta police early Wednesday after a confrontation outside the Four Seasons Hotel in Midtown.

According to Atlanta police, officers responded to a “person armed” call at the hotel on 14th Street NE around 12:48 a.m. When they arrived, officers encountered the suspect outside the lobby. Investigators say the man ran toward the hotel’s parking garage, refusing repeated commands to drop his weapon.

Police say officers then discharged their firearms, striking the suspect. Emergency crews with Grady EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

No officers were hurt during the incident. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case, with Atlanta police homicide detectives also assisting.