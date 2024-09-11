Local

Argument over stolen gun ends with 1 man being shot to death behind Atlanta bar

Argument over stolen gun leads to deadly shooting in Atlanta (John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

ATLANTA — Two men were arguing over a stolen gun early Wednesday morning when one of them was shot and killed.

Atlanta police were called to Edgewood Ave. and Hilliard St. around 3 a.m. where they found a man who had been shot several times.

Investigators say the victim and someone he knew got into an argument over a gun that ended in shots being fired.

It’s unclear if the gun that fired the deadly shots was the same one being argued over.

The shooting happened in the parking lot behind a bar, but the men involved weren’t patrons of the bar, according to police.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released and police say they are still working to identify the suspect.


