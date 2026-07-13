Argument over roof repairs ends with murder charge

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA — A Forsyth County man is now facing a murder charge after an argument over roof repairs ended in a fatal shooting.

Police said the shooting happened in May at a home on Shiloh Road, where 35-year-old Jose Mendoza and his roommate, 51-year-old Antonio Sanchez, got into an argument over roof repairs.

According to investigators, Sanchez pulled out a machete during the argument before Mendoza pulled out a gun and shot him.

Officers responded to the home and found Sanchez suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He remained on life support following the shooting before dying from his injuries.

Mendoza was initially charged with aggravated assault. Following Sanchez’s death, prosecutors upgraded the charge to murder.

Mendoza has been rebooked into the Forsyth County Jail without bond.

WSB Radio’s Keith Cromwell contributed to this story.