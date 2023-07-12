Are you Tom Cruise? Mission Impossible star surprises fans at Atlanta showing of new movie

ATLANTA — It’s Tom Cruise’s mission that he chose to accept and it’s one he pulled off successfully.

The legendary actor, alongside director Christopher McQuarrie, surprised fans in five cities on the opening night of “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One” and that included Atlanta.

Cruise and McQuarrie popped up at the Regal Atlantic Station’s showing Tuesday. Those in attendance posted on social media that Cruise went around the theater greeting and speaking with fans.

We just had an exciting flyby for the opening of #MissionImpossible Dead Reckoning tonight with @TomCruise and director @chrismcquarrie at our #AtlanticStation theatre to surprise fans.



Wonder where he’s going next? Hope they’re going to another Regal theatre! pic.twitter.com/9Yqd9ijaOz — Regal (@RegalMovies) July 12, 2023

Had the immense privilege of meeting Tom Cruise tonight at a screening of #MissionImpossibleDeadReckoning in Atlanta. He spent nearly an hour circulating the theater, meeting patrons. One of the unexpectedly great nights of my life. pic.twitter.com/tEmare5Yee — Brooks Hanrahan (@brookshanrahan) July 12, 2023

McQuarrie and Cruise also made stops in New York City, Toronto, Washington and Miami, according to the director’s Instagram post.

Cruise, whose blockbuster sequel “Top Gun: Maverick” was the hit of last summer, looks to have another hit on his hands with the seventh “Mission Impossible” film. So far, Rotten Tomatoes has given it a 97% critic score and 94% audience score.

