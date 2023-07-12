Local

Are you Tom Cruise? Mission Impossible star surprises fans at Atlanta showing of new movie

Italy Mission Impossible World Premiere Actor Tom Cruise poses for photographers on the red carpet of the world premiere for the movie "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning" at the Spanish Steps in Rome Monday, June 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) (Alessandra Tarantino)

ATLANTA — It’s Tom Cruise’s mission that he chose to accept and it’s one he pulled off successfully.

The legendary actor, alongside director Christopher McQuarrie, surprised fans in five cities on the opening night of “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One” and that included Atlanta.

Cruise and McQuarrie popped up at the Regal Atlantic Station’s showing Tuesday. Those in attendance posted on social media that Cruise went around the theater greeting and speaking with fans.

McQuarrie and Cruise also made stops in New York City, Toronto, Washington and Miami, according to the director’s Instagram post.

Cruise, whose blockbuster sequel “Top Gun: Maverick” was the hit of last summer, looks to have another hit on his hands with the seventh “Mission Impossible” film. So far, Rotten Tomatoes has given it a 97% critic score and 94% audience score.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!