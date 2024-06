Atlanta Public Schools announced once again that it will again close summer schools and programs in Midtown. The district announced the decision on it’s X account on Tuesday night..

“Despite progress, a boil water advisory is still in effect in Midtown,” the school announced. “Summer schools and programs will remain closed...”

The schools affected include Midtown HS, Howard MS, Mary Lin ES, Hope-Hill ES, Springdale Park ES, Whitefoord Inc., and Coan MS.