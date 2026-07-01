Applications open for new mixed-use student housing development near Georgia Tech

ATLANTA — Applications are now open for a new mixed-use student housing development being built near Georgia Tech.

The project, known as 740 Techwood, is being developed in partnership with the Georgia Baptist Mission Board and will replace the existing Baptist Collegiate Ministries location at Georgia Tech.

“The BCM, the Baptist Collegiate Ministry will be a tenant in the building on the first floor, and they’ll continue their ministry activities there,” said Jeff Warwick, CEO of CCI Real Estate.

The development will include 55 furnished units with a total of 95 beds.

According to Warwick, the project will feature studio apartments, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, along with a coffee shop and indoor and outdoor gathering spaces.

“What I saw was an opportunity to help the ministry, to help the university, to help the students, to help the community, and so it’s a win across the board,” Warwick said.

“Hopefully it’s a win-win for everybody when we get done,” he added.

The development is being built about a half-block from Bobby Dodd Stadium on the site of the former Georgia Baptist Home Mission Board property.

The project is expected to open next summer.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.