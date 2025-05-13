Appeals court to hear case on Georgia voter challenges

ATLANTA — The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta is set to hear arguments later today in a case that could impact how federal law protects voters from being intimidated at the polls.

The case, Fair Fight v. True the Vote, focuses on whether a Texas-based conservative group broke the law when it challenged the eligibility of more than 360,000 Georgia voters after the 2020 presidential election. The group says it was working to protect election integrity.

A lower court previously ruled that the group’s efforts were “near-reckless” but did not break federal law. Fair Fight, a voting rights organization, is now appealing that decision. Their lawyers say the challenges scared some people away from voting in future elections.

“We had veterans, like ex-military, likening what they experienced in a challenge process to PTSD,” said attorney Michelle McClafferty. “We have a young optimistic voter who didn’t show up again in the next election, out of fear and intimidation of what happened to her in the challenge process.”

Attorney Marc Elias has called the challenges the largest of their kind since the Jim Crow era.

True the Vote’s founder has said the challenges were meant to ensure fair elections, not intimidate voters.

Today’s court hearing could shape how the Voting Rights Act is used to protect voters going forward. A decision from the court is expected in the coming months.

