APD searching for two men accused of robbing Georgia Tech student at gunpoint

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for two men accused of robbing a Georgia Tech student at gunpoint.

On Oct. 23 at around 5:20 p.m., officers met with the student who said he was walking down West Peachtree St. from his student housing when two suspects riding scooters approached him.

One of the suspects asked to use the student’s phone for directions and the student allowed him to do so.

The suspects then refused to give the student his phone back. The student tried to take it back before one of the suspects pointed a gun at him.

The suspects then sped away westbound down Spring Street, according to police.

Police are continuing to investigate this theft.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. Tipsters do not have to give their names or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

©2023 Cox Media Group