APD searching for suspects in $10K Lululemon heist

ATLANTA — Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects accused of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Lululemon store.

The incident happened on April 22 around 8:47 p.m. at the Lululemon location at 675 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE, near Ponce City Market. According to police, two unidentified men entered the store and took approximately $10,000 worth of merchandise before fleeing the scene.

Witnesses told officers the suspects left in what appeared to be a black Volkswagen SUV bearing a South Carolina license plate, possibly beginning with the numbers “561.”

The Atlanta Police Department’s Larceny Unit is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.