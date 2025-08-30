Local

APD officer honored with 2024 National Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award

By Miles Montgomery
APD officer honored with 2024 National Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award (Atlanta Police Department)
ATLANTA — An Atlanta police officer received a prestigious honor on Friday.

Officer Lamar Jacobs was named the 2024 National Law Enforcement Officer of The Year by the American Police Hall of Fame, the Atlanta Police Department said in a social media post.

He was recognized for his bravery and heroic actions that stopped a shooter at Peachtree Center on June 10, 2024.

Atlanta police said the shooter identified as 34-year-old Jeremy Malone, was involved in an argument inside the food court and shot the person he was arguing with. Jacobs was first on the scene while working a part-time job at the time.

On Friday, President and Campaign Chair of the United States Law Enforcement Foundation Chief Jack Rinchich presented Jacobs with the plaque. Jacobs was surrounded by his mother, members of the Atlanta Police Department, and rising recruits, officials said.

Jacobs also received the medal of honor at the 20th annual “Crime is Toast” awards ceremony hosted by the Atlanta Police Foundation.

“Let’s just have peace and compassion for one another so these things don’t happen,” Jacobs previously said.

Miles Montgomery

Miles Montgomery

Digital Content Producer

