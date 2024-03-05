APD: Man tries to break into off-duty officer’s apartment, falls 3 stories after being shot at

ATLANTA — Investigators say an off-duty Atlanta police officer fired at a man who tried to break into the officer’s apartment.

It happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday at the Dwell at the View apartment complex at 1620 Hollywood Road NW.

Police say the officer, who was home and off-duty at the time, grabbed a gun and fired at the alleged intruder.

The suspect was not hit, but police say he suffered non-life threatening injuries after he fell three floors to the ground.

The names of the suspect and the officer have not been released.

A resident, who declined to give his name and speak on camera, told Channel 2′s Bryan Mims that the apartment complex has recently been hit with several break-ins and other crimes.

Investigators are working to determine all the circumstances surrounding the attempted burglary.

WSB-TV's Bryan Mims contributed to this story





