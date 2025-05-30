APD investigates southwest Atlanta shooting that injured four

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a multi-victim shooting that left four people injured in the southwest part of the city Wednesday night.

According to a preliminary report from the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 2261 Cascade Road SW around 8:52 p.m. on May 28. At the scene, officers found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was alert, conscious, and breathing when transported to the hospital.

While officers were still on scene, they were directed to another nearby location, 1174 Dolphin Street SW, where two more victims were found. A 19-year-old man had been shot in the hand, and a 59-year-old man had been shot in the head. Both were also alert and transported for treatment.

Later, police learned that a fourth victim, a 31-year-old man, had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. He had self-transported and was receiving medical attention.

Investigators with the department’s Aggravated Assault Unit are leading the investigation. Police have released surveillance images of three individuals believed to be connected to the incident. Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the men pictured.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting StopCrimeAtl.org, or texting “CSGA” and the tip to CRIMES (738477). Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

The investigation remains active.