APD: 19-year-old shot multiple times after fight with suspect while visiting friend

Atlanta police cruiser

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that left a teen injured in southwest Atlanta.

Late Sunday night, police were called out to a shooting on Sylvan Road Southwest.

Police said a 19-year-old was shot three times. Once in each of his legs and once in the arm.

Police said the victim was visiting a friend when the suspect arrived at the place where they were hanging out.

The suspect was initially arguing with the victim’s friend, but then the victim got involved.

Police said the suspect started shooting and the victim was shot three times.

APD said the victim is stable at Grady.

There are cameras at the scene but police said they won’t be able to review footage until the morning.

The investigation is ongoing.


